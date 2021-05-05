All Peel Region adults eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow

According to Mississauga’s mayor, all Peel Region residents will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Thursday at 8 am.

Bonnie Crombie tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the region is opening up eligibility to everyone 18 and up regardless of postal code.

NEW: Starting tomorrow at 8am, ALL residents 18+ living in #Mississauga and #Peel will be eligible for the vaccine, regardless of their postal code. 💉 Information on how to book will be posted tomorrow morning at https://t.co/9yRSB3heQY. — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) May 5, 2021

Crombie said more information on scheduling an appointment can be found on the region’s booking website.

Peel encompasses several cities west and northwest of Toronto, including Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon.

Several Peel postal codes were already deemed hotspots of transmission by the province, enabling residents to get vaccinated earlier.

Hotspot residents age 18 and up have been able to book vaccine appointments since Monday, May 3.

Peel is home to many of the Greater Toronto Area’s essential workers and the site of warehouses, food processing plants, and other workplaces where work-from-home substitutions are not possible.

Its COVID-19 test positivity rate has been the highest in the province in recent weeks. It sat at 18% on April 29, according to the province’s epidemiological data.

Ontarians who live outside of Peel and COVID-19 hotspots can also book a vaccine appointment if they’re 50 or older starting Thursday morning.