Here are the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in Toronto today

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hotspot communities are open around Toronto on a daily basis. Walk-in appointments and shots are available first-come, first-serve at alternating locations depending on the day.

Because information regarding vaccine availability is rapidly changing, the City of Toronto teamed up with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents find appointments at city-run and pop-up vaccination clinics.

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot residents and some hotspot workers age 18 and up on Thursday, May 6:

Woodbine Racetrack ( 555 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke )

Open 10 am – 8 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents in residents and workers in ALL hotspot postal codes: M1B, M1C, M1E, M1G, M1H, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1M, M1P, M1R, M1S, M1T, M1V, M1W, M1X, M2J, M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M4X, M5A, M5B, M5N, M5V, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6H, M6K, M6L, M6M, M6N, M8V, M9A, M9B, M9C, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9R, M9V, M9W

Open 10 am – 8 pm or until supplies last. 18+ residents in residents and workers in ALL hotspot postal codes: M1B, M1C, M1E, M1G, M1H, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1M, M1P, M1R, M1S, M1T, M1V, M1W, M1X, M2J, M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M4X, M5A, M5B, M5N, M5V, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6H, M6K, M6L, M6M, M6N, M8V, M9A, M9B, M9C, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9R, M9V, M9W Warden Hilltop Community Center ( 25 Mendelssohn St, Scarborough )

Open 8 am until supplies last.

18+ residents in ALL hotspot postal codes

Open 8 am until supplies last. 18+ residents in ALL hotspot postal codes Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave, North York)

Open 9 am until supplies last.

18+ residents or workers in M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6B, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N and M9P.

Open 9 am until supplies last. 18+ residents or workers in M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6B, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N and M9P. L’Amoreaux Collegiate Institute (2501 Bridletowne Cir, Scarborough)

Open 9 am – 9 pm or until supplies last (Tickets will be handed out starting at 7 am)

18+ residents in M1T and M1W.

Open 9 am – 9 pm or until supplies last (Tickets will be handed out starting at 7 am) 18+ residents in M1T and M1W. Habitant Arena ( 3383 Weston Rd, North York )

Open 11 am – 8 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents and workers inM3H, M3J, M3L, M3M, M3N, M9L, M6A, M9M, M9N, M6K, and M6L

Open 11 am – 8 pm or until supplies last. 18+ residents and workers inM3H, M3J, M3L, M3M, M3N, M9L, M6A, M9M, M9N, M6K, and M6L George Harvey Collegiate Institute ( 1700 Keele St, York )

Open 10 am – 7 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents and workers inM6M, M6N and M9N.

Open 10 am – 7 pm or until supplies last. 18+ residents and workers inM6M, M6N and M9N. Community Place Hub ( 1765 Weston Rd, York )

Open 1:30 pm – 8 pm or until supplies last.

18+ residents in M6M, M6N, and M9N.

The City of Toronto shares new information with Vaccine Hunters at the end of each day. The volunteers running the Twitter account attempt to give a heads-up on where eligible residents in hotspots can access the vaccine.

More appointments in hotspot communities are quickly becoming available now that the provincial government has allocated more COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot postal codes beginning in early May.

As of May 3, adults over the age of 18 that reside in one of the 114 hot spot neighbourhoods in Ontario can book an appointment through the province’s online booking system.

As of May 6, Toronto has administered 1,290,708 COVID-19 vaccine doses.