How to book a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario now that all adults are eligible

The province lowered its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 18 and up on Tuesday morning, meaning all adults are now eligible for a shot.

The only step left is to secure an appointment.

Try booking online

Ontario’s province-wide vaccine booking portal will begin accepting reservations from people born in 2003 or earlier starting at 8 am on May 18.

People who are 17 but turning 18 by the end of 2021 can book, but must choose a location offering Pfizer because that vaccine is the only one approved by Health Canada for youth under 18.

To book, input your postal code, birth year, information from your OHIP card, and follow the prompts.

Some health units have developed their own online booking tools and don’t use the province’s centralized one. If this is the case in your region, try heading to your local municipality’s public health website.

Or try the phone

An agent at the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line will help if you phone 1-833-943-3900.

What if I don’t have an OHIP card?

An OHIP card is not necessary to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone who lives in Ontario, whether or not they have OHIP, is eligible.

People with a red and white health card cannot book online and must phone the Provincial Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900 to make their appointment.

People without any health card at all should contact their local health unit and present another form of identification. Once health unit staff have confirmed eligibility, they’ll help book an appointment for you.

What should I bring to the appointment?

Remember to wear a mask, bring your OHIP card (if you have one), and your booking confirmation code.

It’s also a good idea to wear a short-sleeved shirt so you can present your arm more easily.

When will eligibility open for people younger than 18?

Ontario plans to expand vaccine eligibility to youth age 12 to 17 on the week of May 31. Adolescents can expect to get their first dose sometime in June.