EventsMovies & TV

Watch "Grease" for free tonight as Toronto pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Aug 10 2022, 2:18 pm
Watch "Grease" for free tonight as Toronto pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Grease/IMDB
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS

Thu, August 18, 12:00am

Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Sat, September 10, 12:00pm

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!
Regina Spektor

Wed, October 12, 8:30pm

Regina Spektor
Noah Kahan

Tue, November 1, 7:00pm

Noah Kahan

Put on your T-bird leather jacket or satin Pink Ladies jacket and shimmy on downtown to the free screening of Grease that’s happening tonight.

Union Station will be screening the movie on Wednesday, August 10 as a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who passed away this week at the age of 73.

The event kicks off at 6:45 pm with a pre-show trivia and the movie starts at 7 pm.

Grease/IMDB

The station was previously scheduled to screen the BTS documentary, Bring the Soul: The Movie.

“We always start our movie nights with some pre-show trivia and will probably add in a couple of special Olivia Newton-John questions in her honour,” a representative told Daily Hive.

The 1978 musical romantic comedy stars Newton-John as Sandy Olsson and John Travolta as Danny Zuko. Get ready to sing along to popular songs like “You’re the One That I Want,” “Summer Nights,” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Tributes have poured in from celebrities, including co-star Travolta who posted a photo of the star with the caption, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

The screening is part of Union Station’s program of free summer events, including movie nights, live music, and art. The space can accommodate 250 people so make sure to grab your spot.

Watch the trailer here.

Grease screening at Union Station

When: Wednesday, August 10

Time: 7 pm (pre-show trivia at 6:45 pm)

Where: Union Station, 65 Front Street West 

Price: Free

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ Listed
+ Movies & TV
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.