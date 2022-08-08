Olivia Newton-John, one of the stars of the ’70s hit musical Grease and four-time Grammy Award winner has died at age 73.

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, shared a post via the actresses Facebook page, saying that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

According to the ONJ Centre, Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992.

“The diagnosis came the same weekend my father died of cancer, so you can imagine the shock,” she wrote.

“I learned very quickly how important it was for me to think positively. When the second friend I called with the news burst into tears, I thought – this is too stressful. I had to find someone else to handle the day-to-day discussions of my health so I could concentrate on healing.”

While Newton-John may be best remembered as John Travolta’s co-star in Grease, she also starred in other films and TV shows, and received numerous awards and accolades over her career.

In 2019, Newton-John was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire. She was also an environmental activist.

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall,” said Easterling.

