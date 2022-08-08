8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: August 8 to 11

It might have been a rough week for festivals last weekend but the music doesn’t stop this week with performances by the iconic Elvis Costello and LANY.

Explore Toronto’s Hoggs Hollow neighbourhood during a walking tour, then watch the sunset from a rooftop farm in the middle of the city. But first, make your Monday more magical with live music at Casa Loma.

What: Elvis Costello & The Imposters head to Toronto with their summer tour, The Boy Named If & Other Favourites. The Grammy-winning English performer will be performing at Massey Hall with special guest Nick Lowe.

When: August 8

Time: 8 pm

Where: Massey Hall – 178 Victoria Street

Price: Check here for tickets

What: Known for tracks like “Iris” and “Name,” American rock group the Goo Goo Dolls will be performing at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage with band Blue October.

When: August 8

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage – 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: Check here for tickets

What: Beat the Monday blues with an evening under the stars during Symphony in the Gardens at Casa Loma. The next event, Nightingales, is all about soaring solos and duets for a magical evening at the castle.

When: August 8

Time: 7 pm, doors open at 5 pm

Where: Casa Loma – 1 Austin Terrace

Price: $42.83

Enjoy drinks and pick flowers

What: Watch the sunset from a picturesque rooftop farm in the heart of Leslieville. Enjoy garden-inspired beverages and pick flowers to create your own wildlife bouquet. All proceeds will benefit The Indigenous Support Project.

When: August 9

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Rooftop of Avling Kitchen and Brewery – 1042 Queen Street East

Price: Pay what you can with a suggested donation of $10 per person

What: Step back in time at the Immersive King Tut experience that finally opens this week in Toronto. Held at Lighthouse ArtSpace, the exhibit will take you on “a mythical journey through the Egyptian afterlife.”

When: August 10

Time: Scheduled tickets

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 1 Yonge Street (Toronto Star building)

Price: From $25 to $40

What: From heroism to heartbreak, learn about the stories that have helped shape North York’s Hogg’s Hollow area during the district’s 100th anniversary. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes so wear comfortable shoes.

When: August 10

Time: 6 to 7:30 pm

Where: Corner of Mill Street and Yonge Street

Price: $21.73

What: City Social Hour is back! Enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to meet people in your city during the 36 Questions that Lead to Loving Toronto exhibition.

When: August 11

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: 401 Richmond Street West, Studio LL01 (enter through the north-east entrance closest to Peter Street)

Price: Free

What: Don’t miss American pop rock band LANY onstage at RBC Echo Beach this Thursday. Sing along to popular singles like “Thick and Thin,” “Malibu Nights,” and “Mean It.”

When: August 11

Time: 7 pm

Where: RBC Echo Beach, Ontario Place – 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: Check here for tickets