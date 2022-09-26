O.G. Anunoby "surprised" by rumours he's unhappy with Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby seems to be happy in the city.

At least, it seems that way from his appearance at team media day today.

In his five years in the city since being taken in the 2017 draft, Anunoby’s responses to the media have often grown to urban legend status, including his latest quip about enjoying books, sunsets, and going for walks.

But besides all the banter, there were legitimate fears that perhaps the usually happy-go-lucky Anunoby might’ve actually been dissatisfied with his status in the Raptors’ pecking order.

Let’s walk it back a bit.

Back in May, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer first floated the rumour that Anunoby is “unhappy with his role” with the Raptors, with “rival executives” reportedly interested in acquiring the 25-year-old.

O.G. Anunoby addresses the trade rumours that were swirling, revealing that he felt surprised when he saw those reports going around. pic.twitter.com/zBqZ7pBONz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 26, 2022

“Even when the report came out I was kind of surprised it. I just kind of woke up one day and saw that. I haven’t really had talked with Nick [Nurse] about [my] role,” Anunoby told the media today. “I just try to get better every summer and everything will fall into place.”

Despite dealing with a number of injuries, Anunoby had a fairly solid year, where he averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 2021-22.

And though they’ve spent just one season together, one of his closest supporters is reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, 21-year-old Raptors youngster Scottie Barnes, who recently said he’s the player he’d most like to play with in league history.

“He’s the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball,” Barnes said on a recent Twitch stream discussing what attracted him to Anunoby’s game. “Me and O.G. [have] that connection on the court.”

Earlier in the offseason, Barnes had called the various rumours about Anunoby being unhappy “sickening” and “bad news”.

Asked about Barnes’ praise for him this offseason, Anunoby shot it right back.

“It means a lot. I’d say the same about him,” Anunoby said. “I’m not surprised he said that, I love playing with him. He’s a good friend of mine. I’m not surprised he said that.”