Raptors fans loving the most classic "O.G." answer from Anunoby

Equipped with a new set of periods in his name, Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (formerly known as OG) doesn’t seem to have changed a whole lot from the last time we checked in with him.

Downplaying his offseason rumours (about being concerned about his role in Toronto and a potential trade to Portland), Anunoby stated his desire on Monday to stay healthy after coming off a season where he suited up for just 48 games.

Despite dealing with a number of injuries, Anunoby had a fairly solid year, where he averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 2021-22.

But it was a question that had nothing to do with basketball that likely was the highlight of his most recent media availability.

Answering a question from CityNews’ Lindsay Dunn about what the best part of his summer was, the often short-for-words Anunoby struggled to come up with an answer.

“I don’t know,” Anunoby said during his press conference at the Raptors’ annual media day session.

“Did you have a good summer?” Dunn asked in response.

“I had a good summer, but I don’t know [what the best part was]. Reading a book? I don’t know what book I read. I’ll say going for a walk, watching the sunset. Things like that,” Anunoby figured out.

As you might have guessed, Raptors fans ate it up.

At this rate, we’re expecting to get an invite into the O.G. Anunoby book club by the end of the week. At the very least, keep an eye out for him walking along the Toronto Harbourfront, catching a good view of the sunset.