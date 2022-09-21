Masai Ujiri dishes on Raptors, politics, and his Pilates class surprise

For over two decades, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been making his name known as a mover and shaker in NBA circles.

Growing up in Nigeria before stops in the US, Belgium, Finland, and the UK, Ujiri has spent just under the last decade transforming the Raptors from an afterthought in the league to one of the NBA’s most consistent, successful teams.

Since Ujiri first rejoined the Raptors from Denver in 2013, just Golden State has won more regular season games than Toronto, while only three teams — Golden State, Cleveland, and Boston — have won more playoff games than Ujiri’s squad.

But despite his extensive resume, there’s one place he’s never forgotten about: his home continent.

Last week, Ujiri and his Giants of Africa foundation had the chance to host a large networking event in downtown Toronto aimed at professionals from the African diaspora.

Following a panel discussion, Ujiri took the stage as the featured speaker of the evening.

“This is incredible. This is too cool…. I apologize for not doing this sooner,” Ujiri told the 500+ crowd in attendance.

Ujiri touched on several topics: his own journey to becoming an NBA exec, African business plans, and a fun anecdote about his surprise at a recent Pilates class.

“It was a white instructor visiting [my Pilates class],” Ujiri said. “She actually played Afrobeats… Afrobeats is kicking ass. She doesn’t know me at all, so you can’t even say she did it because of me.”

When Ujiri was named the general manager of the Denver Nuggets in 2011, he became the first African GM in North American pro sports.

“Every day, many times I would say to myself I wonder why God chose me. And I’m telling you guys, I’m seeing everybody here… I’m telling you guys that I know the answer. And God chose every single one of you,” Ujiri told the crowd. “[Everyone has been] chosen to do something in this world and you have to find it.”

Ujiri’s roots are Nigerian and Kenyan, while his wife Ramatu hails from Sierra Leone with a father from Guinea.

“We’ve got four countries (in our family),” Ujiri added.

The Raptors currently have three African players: Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam, and 2022 draft pick Christian Koloko, with Ujiri shouting out their growing roles on the roster.

Ujiri was then asked about his boldest ambition for the African continent.

#Raptors president Masai Ujiri at AfriCAN networking event on his boldest ambition for Africa: "Winning. Precious (Achiuwa), Christian (Koloko), we play to win, right? It's only way we do it, only one thing we do, only one reason why I do my job, to win."

“Winning,” Ujiri said. “Precious (Achiuwa), Christian (Koloko), we play to win, right? We only have one reason why we do sports, why we play sports, why I do my job… it’s simple: to win. We must win on the court, we must win off the court. And when we do it, we bring people along. What is my goal, my vision for Africa? To win.”

The conversation then shifted to the African political climate and what he’d like to see from the continent’s various leaders.

“All that nonsense, corruption, it’s old-fashioned. Big Man syndrome — it’s old-fashioned. To go and steal, to go and do at the expense of the people? It’s old-fashioned. We have to move on from that bullshit.”

Finally, Ujiri left the crowd with a bit of a hopeful message that they’ll be able to achieve their own success in their professional life.

“If you show that passion and you keep that passion and energy you get to where you want to want to go,” he said.

Ujiri and the Raptors kick off their season on October 19, when they welcome the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell to Scotiabank Arena.