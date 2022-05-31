Anunoby in trade rumours again — but Raptors have no need to move him

Another day, another rumour that the Toronto Raptors are going to trade away OG Anunoby. But is it believable? Well, all the other ones haven’t gone through, so… take it as you will.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer wrote in an article today that “word has circulated among rival front offices that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto.”

Anunoby averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 48 games this season, dealing with a number of injuries that kept him out of Toronto’s lineup for much of the year.

Fischer added that “Anunoby has not directly expressed discontent with his situation with the Raptors” per his sources, with “external interest” possibly driving the conversation.

Fischer stated Utah and Portland could be possible suitors.

In other words, teams are looking to grab a talented player on a strong contract, (as Anunoby has two years remaining at $17 million with an additional player option for a third year).

Anunoby’s role with the Raptors has also never been bigger: he put up more shot attempts, played more minutes, and matched career highs in every major statistical category this past season.

It’s hard to imagine what a bigger role for Anunoby would even look like, who has started 159 of 160 possible games with the Raptors that he’s been available for over the last three seasons.

Fischer stated that Anunoby is one of six players Toronto has marked as “untouchable in trade conversation” along with Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., and Precious Achiuwa.

There are at least two tiers to the Raptors’ core group, though: Barnes (Rookie of the Year), Siakam (Third team All-NBA), and VanVleet (NBA All-Star reserve) all picked up league accolades this past season.

Trent Jr., Achiuwa, and Anunoby fall in the second tier of players, but even still, none are older than 24. There’s no rush to trade anyone just for the sake of a trade.

It’s easy to look at Anunoby and assume he’s the odd man out in a trade scenario, as Toronto’s biggest hole comes at the starting centre position. Anunoby was linked earlier this season to a trade for Indiana’s Myles Turner, though that obviously never panned out.

The last time Anunoby spoke to the media, he was smiling and joking around less than 24 hours removed from the team’s elimination from the 2022 playoffs. Take that as you will, but it doesn’t seem like a player rushing to leave town.

Raptors fans should be able to rest easy that Anunoby’s not going anywhere, no matter how much rival front offices may want him on their team.