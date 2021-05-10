Toronto has a new French-Moroccan inspired restaurant

Atai Bistro is Toronto’s newest French-Moroccan-inspired restaurant and offers a tantalizing menu that embraces Morrocco’s flavours and French cooking styles.

The restaurant is located at 3047 Dundas Street West, in the Junction, and has launched a pop-up menu for residents to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

The menu shares a unique take on regional Moroccan dishes using French cooking techniques with creative spice infusions.

You can find dishes such as The Smoked Eggplant Flat Bread with pickled zucchini, a Short Rib Flat Bread, and Basteeya, which according to Atai Bistro, is their most popular order and signature dish.

The bistro had opened its Junction location back in April and told Daily Hive that shifting from an in-restaurant experience to one for at-home enjoyment has been difficult, but the team has managed to modify the menu.

The team behind Atai is also behind MIRA, a Peruvian-inspired fine dining restaurant on King West.

“On the flip side, we have been able to take advantage of this time to launch this new brand (Atai) and refine our menu at Mira. Also, it’s been a fun experiment for the culinary team to modify the menu to make it better suited for at-home enjoyment,” a rep told Daily Hive.

As for future plans, Atai tells Daily Hive that they will be opening a second spot in the Summerhill area located at 1212 Yonge Street inside the Thirty Six Knots flagship store this summer, depending on COVID-19 restrictions.

Opening an Atai Pantry is also on the horizon this summer for the team. Customers will be able to purchase spices and custom blends that Atai uses to bring their dishes to life.

Once restaurants in Toronto are able to open for indoor dining, Atai said they are excited to welcome guests to its street-level and curbside patio lounge and restaurant space.

“We’re excited to be a part of the junction community and look forward to welcoming our patrons both indoors and on our patio,” said Atai.

In the meantime, Atai is available via Doordash, Uber Eats, and Skip The dishes for delivery only. Pick-up is not available, but the restaurant plans on launching that option soon.

Address: 3047 Dundas Street West

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday from 3 pm to 9 pm