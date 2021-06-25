A look inside Toronto's newest beach club restaurant at Woodbine (PHOTOS)

The Mediterranean meets Woodbine Beach. Toronto Beach Club brings an elevated dining experience to the east end.

The new restaurant encapsulates the true essence of countries like Spain, Turkey, France, Italy, and Greece, through its carefully curated menu.

The club offers tapas-style cuisine, so the dishes are bigger in size and intended to be shared.

Open daily from 11:30 am to late-night hours, they offering a more intimate environment once the sun begins to set.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying a refined dining experience, let this restaurant be one of the first.

Guests of the 1681 Lakeshore Boulevard East location are met with elegance and simplicity when arriving at the front doors of the new restaurant.

Hosts welcome guests before guiding them through the restaurant and into the back patio, where they are surrounded by the beauty of nature and the bustling environment of the beach.

The dining space for the outdoor patio is extensive and commodious for large groups when the time comes.

The experience is graceful from beginning to end.

To start, the waiters bring over complimentary olives, as well as an aperitif. The aperitif is composed of sweet vermouth, a splash of orange oil, and a hint of soda, intended to awaken the palette and senses before the meal arrives.

From left to right, the Tomato Panzanella, Branzino Crudo and Avocado Labneh.

The Tomato Panzanella is comprised of a mixture of toasted pita, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, basil, and a lemon tomato vinaigrette. It’s crunchy, zesty, and refreshing all in one.

One thing the Branzino Crudo has is bold flavour. The dill is overpowering but satisfying. For those who may not be a fan of pickles, it may change your mind.

A definite must-try and a popular menu item is the Avocado Labneh comprising mint, sumac, and grilled pita to dip. Though it is meant to be shared, you might find yourself eating the whole thing. It is rich and creamy, the perfect dip to enjoy on a summer day.

Need a drink? From left to right, Sun Kissed and the Coco Café.

If you’re looking for a more citrus flavour, the Sun Kissed is your go-to. It comprises Cazadores Reposado, roman chamomile, agave, orange bitters, and smoked bitters. Bold and strong to keep you going throughout the night.

But for a pick-me-up, the Coco Café is the best mixture. Coffee meets booze. It is comprised of Appleton Jamaican rum, coconut milk, cold brew coffee, and falernum.

As for dinner, first up is the Lamb Chop. It’s set on a bed of marinated yogurt, a touch of lemon, and olive oil.

It tastes just as good as it looks. The meat simply breaks apart effortlessly when cut. And melts in your mouth like butter.

A definite menu choice to order.

For seafood lovers, this is a must-order. At first glance, it might be intimidating, but once you dig in, you won’t regret it.

This is the catch of the day, a sea bream dish! The outer layer is just the right amount of crispy and well seasoned. Inside, the fish is delicately soft.

The hint of lemon completes the dish and adds that extra tang to every bite.

Address: 1681 Lake Shore Boulevard East

Hours: Daily from 11:30 am to late night hours