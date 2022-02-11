Beloved Toronto pizzeria to open up shop just north of the city

The Toronto-born eatery, Maker Pizza will be opening a new location in the GTA, just north of the city.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, the pizzeria known for its creative combinations announced it will be opening its fourth storefront in Thornhill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAKER (@makerpizza)

You might also like: A&W Canada to drop its first fully plant-based burger this month

A Snoop Dogg hot dog stand is coming to Toronto for one day only

Toronto's new Chick-fil-A officially opens its doors this week

Though they only shared its intersection, Bathurst Street and New West Minister, according to the image shared, the new spot will be in the Wilshire Plaza.

A date has yet to be announced but residents in the area will be able to enjoy some mouthwatering ‘za once the winter season is over.

The brand is also in the works of opening its Bloor Street location which was teased late last year.

Keep an eye out for its opening at some point this year!