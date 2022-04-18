Maker Pizza has kept the ball rolling when it comes to expansion plans in Toronto. The city’s Bloor West Village is up next for a new storefront.

Information is limited, but according to the pizza shop’s Instagram page, they’ll be taking over some available space on the corner of Armadale Avenue and Bloor Street West.

The chain shared an image of its future location and those familiar with the area can see that Maker Pizza is taking over the now-closed Timothy’s coffee shop at 2402 Bloor Street West and Armadale Avenue.

Back in March, the food spot welcomed fans of the chain to their newest Bloor Street West location, just steps away from Ossington Station.

As for opening dates, that has yet to be announced. In Maker Pizza fashion, keep an eye on their Instagram page for future updates.

Maker Pizza

Address: 2402 Bloor Street West