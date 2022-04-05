Toronto’s food scene is growing and we’re here for it! A ton of new food spots have opened in the city recently and if you still haven’t made a reso, now is your chance.

More brunch spots are always welcomed and as nicer weather approaches, the city will definitely want to treat itself to a fun dining experience.

Happy hours are always fun but it shouldn’t be the deciding factor when it comes to picking a spot to eat at. Especially since it looks like there’s a new eatery every day.

There are a ton of restaurants that have recently opened, here are just a few that caught our eyes.

Casa Madera

Casa Madera is now welcoming guests to its ultimate dining experience in Toronto. The LA-based group Noble 33 brings all four elements — water, earth, fire, and air — to the forefront to create an immersive dining experience.

Address: 50 Wellington Street West

Phone: 416-601-3593

OEB Breakfast Co.

Whether it’s your first meal of the day or you’re looking for a new brunch spot to enjoy with your friends, OEB Breakfast Co. at 125 East Liberty Street serves a little bit of everything from classic breakfast dishes to fusion eats both savoury and sweet.

Address: 125 East Liberty Street, Toronto

Phone: 416-238-1152

Caribbean Slice

Toronto is now home to a new pizza spot that serves up Caribbean flavours and creative combinations in every pie. Caribbean Slice opened its doors at 1764 Eglinton Avenue West. Its menu includes choices like Jerk Chicken pizza, Ackee and Salt Fish pizza, Oxtail pizza, Jerk Seafood pizza, and more.

Address: 1764 Eglinton Avenue West

Phone: 416-901-3313

Benny’s Barbecue

Toronto has a new spot for Texas-inspired BBQ, and it’s opened up shop in the city’s midtown area. Benny’s Barbecue has claimed a spot at Yonge and Eglinton, 2409 Yonge Street, serving authentic Texas-style barbecue using wood for cooking and lightly seasoning the meat.

Address: 2409 Yonge Street

Phone: 647-368-7630

