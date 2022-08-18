Vancouver-born Lucky’s Exotic Bodega proudly opened its first store in Ontario this summer.

Located in the heart of Toronto at 213 Ossington Avenue, the spot has finally found a home out east.

Still young in its conception, Lucky’s first came to be in 2020 thanks to founder TJ and his buddy Sam, who were seeking to emulate the neighbourhood feel and necessity of an NYC bodega.

TJ and Sam announced the Toronto opening earlier this year and since 2020, “because of its founder’s experience and passion for global imports,” Lucky’s now has five stores in Canada.

As its name suggests, Lucky’s is all about providing worldly snacks at affordable and applicable prices, with a focus on the sale of “rare, internationally imported snacks, drinks, sneakers and streetwear” whilst providing a warm and familiar Bodega style service.

TJ expressed his excitement at the prospect of setting up shop in Toronto, especially on Ossington, a street always buzzing with eager and curious foodies and fashionistas. “We’re stocking up on snacks that will blow your mind and taste buds,” he said. “Ones you won’t be able to find anywhere else.”

He also promised heavy nostalgia, with snacks guaranteed to bring you back to childhood as well as plenty of epic “sneaker drops” to come.

Lucky’s is open from 9 am to midnight, seven days a week.

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega

Address: 213 Ossington Avenue, Toronto

Instagram