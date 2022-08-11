6 Summerlicious menus that offer serious bang for your buck

With Summerlicious kicking off on August 12, there’s no better time to do a little pre-weekend window shopping for the best deals Toronto’s restaurants have to offer.

But being spoiled for choice isn’t always easy, so here’s our list of the best bang-for-your-buck spots that should help to narrow it down.

Tapas at Embrujo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tapas at Embrujo (@tapasatembrujo)

Tapas at Embrujo has a killer deal this year offering a $27 lunch and $35 dinner. With three delicious-looking options per course including plenty of vegetarian dishes, diners will be spoilt for choice with this one.

Address: 97 Danforth Avenue

Phone: 647-705-7880

Instagram

Indian Street Food Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Street Food Co. (@indiansfco)

Midtown’s Indian Street Food Co also has a $27 lunch and $35 dinner offer with an inclusive and broad variety of veggie options to boot.

Address: 1701 Bayview Avenue

Phone: 416 322-3270

Instagram

MeNami Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MeNami (@menamitoronto)

MeNami is a cocktail and sake bar offering a $25 dinner of Traditional Sanuki Udon made fresh on site.

Address: 5469 Yonge Street, North York

Phone: 416-229-6191

Instagram

Bar Bacan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bacan (@bacantoronto)

Bar Bacan is generously running a $20 lunch menu of Venezuelan and Argentinian style Empanadas, alongside an affordable $25 dinner deal with three to four tantalizing options per course.

Address: 369 Roncesvalles Avenue

Phone: 416-535-2222

Instagram

Butter Chicken Factory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butter Chicken Factory (@butterchickenfactoryto)

Butter Chicken Factory is an Indian Kitchen serving fresh, hand-made eats inspired by the luxurious and rampant flavours of the India be sure to get your hands on their $27 lunch and $35 dinner deals this weekend, with three to five dishes to choose from per course.

Address: 560 Parliament Street

Phone: 416- 964-7583

Instagram

Blackburn Social House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blackburn Social House (@blackburnsocialhouse)

Located in the heart of Kensington Market, Blackburn Social House has one of the best dinner deals of the Summerlicious season. $45 for three courses, offering a wide variety of meat and veggie options for every stage of your meal.

Address: 488 College Street

Phone: 416 922-2828

Instagram

When: August 12 to 28, 2022