6 Summerlicious menus that offer serious bang for your buck
With Summerlicious kicking off on August 12, there’s no better time to do a little pre-weekend window shopping for the best deals Toronto’s restaurants have to offer.
But being spoiled for choice isn’t always easy, so here’s our list of the best bang-for-your-buck spots that should help to narrow it down.
Tapas at Embrujo
Tapas at Embrujo has a killer deal this year offering a $27 lunch and $35 dinner. With three delicious-looking options per course including plenty of vegetarian dishes, diners will be spoilt for choice with this one.
Address: 97 Danforth Avenue
Phone: 647-705-7880
Indian Street Food Co
Midtown’s Indian Street Food Co also has a $27 lunch and $35 dinner offer with an inclusive and broad variety of veggie options to boot.
Address: 1701 Bayview Avenue
Phone: 416 322-3270
MeNami Restaurant
MeNami is a cocktail and sake bar offering a $25 dinner of Traditional Sanuki Udon made fresh on site.
Address: 5469 Yonge Street, North York
Phone: 416-229-6191
Bar Bacan
Bar Bacan is generously running a $20 lunch menu of Venezuelan and Argentinian style Empanadas, alongside an affordable $25 dinner deal with three to four tantalizing options per course.
Address: 369 Roncesvalles Avenue
Phone: 416-535-2222
Butter Chicken Factory
Butter Chicken Factory is an Indian Kitchen serving fresh, hand-made eats inspired by the luxurious and rampant flavours of the India be sure to get your hands on their $27 lunch and $35 dinner deals this weekend, with three to five dishes to choose from per course.
Address: 560 Parliament Street
Phone: 416- 964-7583
Blackburn Social House
Located in the heart of Kensington Market, Blackburn Social House has one of the best dinner deals of the Summerlicious season. $45 for three courses, offering a wide variety of meat and veggie options for every stage of your meal.
Address: 488 College Street
Phone: 416 922-2828
Summerlicious
When: August 12 to 28, 2022