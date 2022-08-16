Smorgasburg Toronto announces list of vendors for second summer session
Smorgasburg Festival just dropped its latest list of vendors for session two of the summer, and if the first half of the season was anything to go by, the second is going to be incredible!
One thing’s for certain, Smorgasburg certainly has all its bases covered for its inaugural year in Canada.
The vendor list is 40 strong, with snacks ranging from Vietnamese drip coffee to handcrafted vegan cookies, and specialty items from Nerpy’s Hot Sauce to Punjabi cuisine from Meena’s Kitchen.
This is Smorgasburg’s first year in Toronto, so be sure to show all its vendors some love.
Entry is free, kids are welcome, and for their full list of vendors click here.
Smorgasburg Festival
When: Every Saturday from now until September 10, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: 7 Queens Quay East, at the foot of Yonge Street