Lucky's Exotic Bodega is officially coming to Toronto

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Jul 13 2022, 1:42 pm
Toronto’s getting another exotic snack shop, and it’s coming to the Ossington strip later this month.

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega is opening its fifth location in Canada and has chosen Toronto as its newest home.

The snack shop shared the announcement on Instagram earlier this week.

“Thank you to each and every one of you who have supported us and watched us grow. None of this is possible without our amazing community and it’s something we don’t take lightly as we hold the overwhelming love very close to our hearts,” read the post.

Although a set date and location have yet to be publicized, Lucky’s gave Daily Hive the inside scoop as to where it will open its doors.

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega will welcome customers to 213 Ossington Avenue, just a few steps south of Dundas Street West.

Toronto, get ready to get your snack on!

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega

Address: 213 Ossington Avenue

Website | Instagram

