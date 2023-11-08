Sisters win $5 million in the lottery and one immediately quits her job

An Ontario resident and her sister were in such shock when they learned that they had hit the lotto jackpot that all they could do was laugh.

Gwen Leeder of Stittsville, Ontario, was still asleep when her sister Heather Andrews tried to reach her to share that they won $5 million in the October 21 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Andrews had to wait a little while longer to share the news and could hardly wait.

“I was at home watching TV and thought I should check my ticket,” said Andrews, who bought the winning ticket at a Pharmasave in Sidney, BC.

“I looked at the ticket and checked [online] two or three times and then sent the picture to Gwen and called her [in the morning] — we started laughing.”

Initially, no one else knew about their win besides Leeder’s daughter. However, Leeder’s employer also found out when she handed in her resignation letter.

“Overwhelming, surreal and fantastic,” replied Leeder when asked how it feels to win. “Our dream was to travel together.”

Andrews and Leeder will soon make their dreams a reality by exploring Canada’s East Coast together. The two also plan on helping family and close friends with their winnings.

