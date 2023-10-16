New lotto millionaire had his wife "shaking and almost crying" with good news

A huge bucket-list adventure is about to be crossed off for Canada’s latest lotto millionaire.

Dale Domshy of Abbotsford, BC, is about to embark on an epic jungle safari after he won $1 million from the September 30, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Domshy bought his ticket from BCLC’s PlayNow.com and was at home when he received an email notification of his life-changing win.

When asked how he felt after learning of his jackpot, he responded, “It’s such an amazing feeling.”

The Fraser Valley resident shared the good news with his wife during her coffee break at work, and to say it left her shocked would be an understatement.

“I told my wife right away,” Domshy added. “She was shaking and almost crying!”

In addition to his upcoming African adventure, Domshy shared that he plans on purchasing some land with a portion of his jackpot as well as celebrating the win with friends and family.