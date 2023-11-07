Bank employee celebrates THIRD win on the same lottery game

Can’t even win a Free Play? It seems that Lady Luck favours consistency because one lottery winner just won the same game for a third time.

Shahin Mohamed is a 65-year-old bank employee who lives in Markham, Ontario, and has been playing the lottery for decades.

“I’ve been playing for over 30 years,” said Mohamed.

One day, he purchased a Poker Lotto ticket at Lucky Convenience on Highway 7 in his hometown. When he went to scan his ticket, he couldn’t believe his luck.

“I was at the store when I discovered my win, and I was calm on the outside, but on the inside, I had fireworks going off! I wanted to jump up and down!”

He was thrilled to learn that he had won the jackpot worth $128,206.20 on October 22, 2023. It was a winning ticket indeed because he also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play, resulting in a total winnings of $133,206.20.

It must’ve been déjà vu for this extremely lucky winner because it’s Mohamed’s third time winning the game — he won $20,000 with Poker Lotto in 2015 and $11,000 in 2017.

He said his family was very happy when he shared the news of his third lottery win.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling in the best way possible,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, Mohamed explained that he’s not quite sure what he plans to do with his winnings just yet.

“I want to spend time to think about this,” he said.