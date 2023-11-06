Nurse moved to tears after winning massive lottery prize just before retirement

When one lottery player discovered she had won a brand-new game, she wasn’t exactly sure what her prize was.

Kim Gale is a registered nurse from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. One day, she decided to try her luck by buying a ticket for the recently launched Mega 360 game.

“I scratched the ticket and scanned it on my phone… where it came up, ‘You won a spin,'” Gale recalled. “So, I tapped the screen on my phone, and the wheel started going, and when it stopped, it said, ‘Mega 360.'”

The game had just launched that day and was the first Scratch, Watch and Spin game offered by Atlantic Lottery. But while a win certainly sounded great, Gale, unfamiliar with the prize structure, wasn’t quite sure what that meant.

“I had no idea the magnitude of the amount until I called Atlantic Lottery, and she told me I was going to spin the wheel,” said Gale. “I asked where the wheel was, and she told me it was in Moncton, so I said, ‘But I’m in Corner Brook,’ but she said, ‘Well, we are bringing you to Moncton to spin the wheel!'”

It was a surreal moment for Gale when she found herself at the Atlantic Lottery’s head office in Moncton, New Brunswick, on October 27.

“I’m overwhelmed, very excited. It didn’t feel real until I walked [through] the door, seeing the big wheel,” she said. “Everybody’s super excited.”

The big moment had finally arrived: Gale was just one spin away from winning a six-figure prize that ranged from $100,000 to $500,000.

The excitement in the room must’ve been palpable as she walked up to the Mega 360 wheel, which landed on $200,000.

The six-figure win brought Gale to tears — she was already planning to retire in the new year, and her good fortune couldn’t have come at a better time.

Gale’s Moncton trip also allowed her to reunite with her two daughters, who live in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. As a result, they spent the weekend celebrating.

As for her winnings, she said she’ll be sharing her prize money with her immediate family and plans to take them on vacation once she makes her retirement official.