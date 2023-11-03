Lottery player's wife and kids thought he was pranking them with major win

An Ontario lottery player’s wife and kids thought he was playing a dad joke on them when he told them he won a six-figure prize.

Jean Marcil of Cornwall was dealt a winning hand in the October 11 Poker Lotto draw. He matched five of five cards to win $100,000.

Marcil says he’s been playing the lottery for decades, and Lotto Max and Poker Lotto are his favourite games.

“This is my first big win. I always get tickets at the same store,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

The 51-year-old public service worker discovered his major lottery win while checking his ticket at the gas station.

“I saw all the zeroes and thought, ‘Woohoo!'” he smiled.

He said he was excited and couldn’t wait to tell his family.

“My wife didn’t believe me because I have a history of being a prankster. She had to see for herself on the OLG app,” Marcil laughed. “My kids were asking what app I found to prank them.”

He has important plans for this lottery windfall.

Marcil wants to share the win with his children, plan a fun trip to celebrate with his wife and put the rest aside for retirement.

