Gobsmacked mom calls daughter after winning huge lottery prize

What would you do if you found out you won the lottery?

One BC woman is celebrating her major lottery win with nice family dinners and thinking ahead to retirement.

Vera Strand bought the winning ticket in the Set for Life game but didn’t scratch it until a few days later.

When she did, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

The Nanaimo resident saw three symbols that changed her fate after she used a dime to scratch the first ticket.

“I FaceTimed my daughter to ask her if I was seeing things,” said Strand, who had only just sat down with a cup of coffee when she made the discovery. “I thought, ‘Wow, I have won!’”

Adding that she was “gobsmacked!”

Strand took the game’s top prize of $675,000 and plans to keep thinking of ways to spend her cash.

“I have no plans for bucket list items yet,” said Strand.

She says the money will provide some “added security for retirement.”

She bought the winning ticket at the Fairway Market on Rutherford Road in Nanaimo.

See the latest prize breakdowns for Canada’s major lottery games on PlayNow here.