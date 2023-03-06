EventsConcerts

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to Toronto this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 6 2023, 5:40 pm
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to Toronto this summer
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire (Live Nation/Submitted)
The time has come to raise the roof and have some fun!

Music icons Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the new Sing A Song All Night Long tour this year and it’s coming to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Tickets to see the international superstar and the legendary musical group go on sale Monday, March 13 at 10 am. Other Canadian dates on the North American arena tour include Vancouver and Montreal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation)

Lionel Richie has built a legacy in music that includes being the songwriter and co-lead singer of the Commodores, winning an Oscar, and selling over 125 million albums. The American Idol judge is busier than ever, being inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Memorable hits include “Say You, Say Me,” “Three Times A Lady,” and “All Night Long (All Night).”

Earth, Wind & Fire are six-time Grammy Award winners and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Hollywood Walk of Famers are beloved by their legions of fans for classics like “Boogie Wonderland,” “Shining Star,” and “September.”

This concert announcement is chasin’ the clouds away, so mark your calendars down for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Scotiabank Arena this August.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

When: August 8, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena — 40 Bay Street, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 13 at 10 am.

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
