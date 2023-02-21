Welcome to the jungle: Guns N' Roses bringing world tour to Toronto

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the biggest bands in rock history is launching a global tour of stadiums, festivals and arenas, and Toronto fans can see them live this summer.

Guns N’ Roses are bringing their 2023 world tour to Rogers Centre on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Tickets to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am. Toronto is part of the tour’s Canadian dates, which also include Vancouver, Montreal and Moncton.

Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses have sold over 100 million albums throughout their nearly 40-year career, with platinum and multi-platinum albums including G N’ R Lies, The Spaghetti Incident?, Greatest Hits, and Chinese Democracy. Massive hits include “Paradise City,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

The Los Angeles-based band is busier than ever, releasing the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set in 2022 and sponsoring NASCAR racer Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the recent Daytona 500.

Don’t miss your chance to see Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese live at Rogers Centre this summer!

When: September 3, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Rogers Centre — 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am.