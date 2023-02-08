EventsConcerts

Young The Giant is coming to Toronto this spring with Milky Chance

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
Feb 8 2023, 8:28 pm
Young The Giant/Facebook
A pair of popular alt-rock outfits are joining forces for a North American tour and they’re coming to Toronto this spring.

Multi-platinum-selling artist Young The Giant and acclaimed German rockers Milky Chance announced a performance at RBC Echo Beach on Wednesday, May 31.

Tickets are on sale now. The expansive tour is also stopping in Montreal, Quebec; Vancouver, BC; and Seattle, Washington, among other cities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Young the Giant (@youngthegiant)

Young The Giant is a five-piece band from Irvine, California, made up of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Francois Comtois, and Payam Doostzadeh. Their multi-platinum hits include “My Body” and “Cough Syrup,” and their most recent album, American Bollywood, was released last fall.

Young The Giant

Young The Giant/Facebook

Milky Chance is best known for their chart-topping hit “Stolen Dance,” which won the 1Live Krone radio award for Best Single. The Kassel, Germany, group features founders Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch as well as band members Antonio Greger and Sebastian Schmidt.

Milky Chance

Milky Chance/Facebook

Vancouver fans will also be treated to live performances by special guest Rosa Linn.

Young The Giant with Milky Chance

When: May 31, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: RBC Echo Beach — 909 Lake Shore Blvd W
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets are on sale now.

