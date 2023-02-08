Young The Giant is coming to Toronto this spring with Milky Chance

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A pair of popular alt-rock outfits are joining forces for a North American tour and they’re coming to Toronto this spring.

Multi-platinum-selling artist Young The Giant and acclaimed German rockers Milky Chance announced a performance at RBC Echo Beach on Wednesday, May 31.

Tickets are on sale now. The expansive tour is also stopping in Montreal, Quebec; Vancouver, BC; and Seattle, Washington, among other cities.

Young The Giant is a five-piece band from Irvine, California, made up of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Francois Comtois, and Payam Doostzadeh. Their multi-platinum hits include “My Body” and “Cough Syrup,” and their most recent album, American Bollywood, was released last fall.

Milky Chance is best known for their chart-topping hit “Stolen Dance,” which won the 1Live Krone radio award for Best Single. The Kassel, Germany, group features founders Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch as well as band members Antonio Greger and Sebastian Schmidt.

Vancouver fans will also be treated to live performances by special guest Rosa Linn.

When: May 31, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: RBC Echo Beach — 909 Lake Shore Blvd W

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets are on sale now.