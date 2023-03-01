New music festival in Toronto to bring together popular artists like Nelly and Ne-Yo

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The “Hot in Herre” 2023 music festival is coming to Toronto, and it’s set to feature some of the biggest names in 2000s hip hop and R&B.

Texas-born rapper Nelly will be headlining his first-ever music festival right here in the city, and it’s named after none other than his number-one hit song.

The event will take place this summer at Downsview Park on June 24.

Nelly will be accompanied by fellow headliners Ne-Yo and Akon and will feature rap game heavy hitters like Fat Joe, T.I., and Rick Ross.

The confirmed lineup of legends also includes Ja Rule, Chingy, and Keri Hilson.

From hits like “Rid Wit Me” to “Dilemma” and “Just a Dream,” every song is likely to strike a nostalgic chord. Make sure to show up in your best 2000s attire (bucket hats and low-rise camouflage pants are a must) for a day full of throwback bliss.

Nelly hopes to make the music festival a yearly tradition and says there are a lot of surprises in store for this summer’s event.

“Toronto is one of my favourite cities to perform in, and the fact that I get to come back and bring all the people that came up with me in the industry means everything,” he said when announcing the festival.

Tickets are already available online, so make sure to act fast if you want to guarantee seeing some of your favourite artists perform. General admission tickets are currently available for early bird pricing starting at $170 (plus a service charge).