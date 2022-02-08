Toronto restaurant shutters and plans to relocate months after opening

A local Toronto restaurant has closed its doors and plans to relocate just months after opening its doors for the first time.

La Nectarine, a French restaurant in the Junction Triangle, shared an Instagram post subtly announcing its closure and telling followers they hope to cook for them soon at a new location.

The restaurant had plans to open on February 3, but in less than a week, the team issued a statement shared with those booking reservations through Open Table.

“We’re so sorry to tell you that due to unforeseen circumstances, La Nectarine on Dupont Street will not be re-opening its doors. The number of reservations has been staggering, and we were so looking forward to hosting you,” read the note signed by chef and owner David Adjey.

“We thank [you] for your support, and we hope to be cooking for you soon at a new location. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and last-minute message.”

Not all hope is lost; La Nectarine will welcome guests once again.