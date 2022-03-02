These Toronto restaurants are still asking for proof of vaccination

Although Ontario has eliminated almost all COVID-19 mandates, including proof of vaccination, some Toronto restaurants plan to keep it in place.

As of March 1, restaurants and bars are back to “normal,” with the exception of Ontario’s mask requirement. Food establishments no longer hold capacity limits nor vaccine proof.

Toronto’s Pomarosa and The Rosedale Diner have decided to continue asking its guests for proof of vaccination after deliberating with staff.

“We will continue requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining until further notice. Please be graceful with our staff members if you don’t agree with this decision,” said Pomarosa in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for all the support and for understanding.”

As for The Rosedale Diner, since their space is much smaller, they have decided to enforce the vaccine passport to “keep everyone safe and worry-free” while they dine at the resto.

Though they may not be the only restaurants in the city making similar decisions, Pomarosa has received some backlash via Instagram stories after announcing their plans.

However, loyal customers have defended the local eatery and plan to continue showing their support.