4 Ukrainian restaurants to dine and order from in Toronto
Mar 2 2022, 8:09 pm
There are a handful of Ukrainian restaurants in Toronto that serve authentic dishes, catering to the local community and offering a little taste of home.
Now more than ever, the Ukrainian community needs our support, and a few restaurants have even set up donations and donated a percentage of their sales.
Want to show some love? Here’s a list of Ukrainian restaurants in Toronto to support:
Barrel House Korchma
Address: 2385 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Etobicoke
Phone: (647) 797-5625
Heavenly Perogi
Address: St. Volodymyr Cathedral Banquette Hall – 400 Bathurst Street
Phone: (437) 886-6104
Baby Point Lounge
Address: 343-345 Jane Street
Phone: (416) 767-2623
Melody Restaurant
Address: 1118 Centre Street, Thornhill
Phone: (905) 707-8655