4 Ukrainian restaurants to dine and order from in Toronto

There are a handful of Ukrainian restaurants in Toronto that serve authentic dishes, catering to the local community and offering a little taste of home.

Now more than ever, the Ukrainian community needs our support, and a few restaurants have even set up donations and donated a percentage of their sales.

You might also like: Maker Pizza to open its Bloor Street storefront in Toronto this Friday

These Toronto restaurants are still asking for proof of vaccination

Toronto's largest food and street fest is making a comeback this summer

Want to show some love? Here’s a list of Ukrainian restaurants in Toronto to support:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barrel House Korchma (@barrelhouse.korchma)

Address: 2385 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Etobicoke

Phone: (647) 797-5625

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heavenly Perogy (@heavenlyperogyto)

Address: St. Volodymyr Cathedral Banquette Hall – 400 Bathurst Street

Phone: (437) 886-6104

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Point Lounge (@babypointlounge)

Address: 343-345 Jane Street

Phone: (416) 767-2623

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody Restaurant (@restaurant_melody)

Address: 1118 Centre Street, Thornhill

Phone: (905) 707-8655

Instagram