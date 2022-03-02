FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

4 Ukrainian restaurants to dine and order from in Toronto

Karen Doradea
|
Mar 2 2022, 8:09 pm
There are a handful of Ukrainian restaurants in Toronto that serve authentic dishes, catering to the local community and offering a little taste of home.

Now more than ever, the Ukrainian community needs our support, and a few restaurants have even set up donations and donated a percentage of their sales.

Want to show some love? Here’s a list of Ukrainian restaurants in Toronto to support:

Barrel House Korchma

Address: 2385 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Etobicoke
Phone: (647) 797-5625

Heavenly Perogi

 

Address: St. Volodymyr Cathedral Banquette Hall – 400 Bathurst Street
Phone: (437) 886-6104

Baby Point Lounge

 

Address: 343-345 Jane Street
Phone: (416) 767-2623

Melody Restaurant

Address: 1118 Centre Street, Thornhill
Phone: (905) 707-8655

