Fans fired up as K-pop musicians go shirtless in Canada (PHOTOS)
A K-pop group visiting Vancouver has local fans in an emotional tizzy after members of the band posted photos of themselves around town — some steamy pics are even being blamed for the heat Vancouver’s been experiencing.
The South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, known for its powerhouse performances, landed in Vancouver earlier this week and has been spotted enjoying what the city has to offer.
View this post on Instagram
It’s not common for K-pop artists to post shirtless photos of themselves or roam around without one due to South Korean customs.
Which is why many fans say they’ve been caught by surprise to see these photos.
One person commented on Mingyu’s post saying, “What in the Canada water made them wild like this[?]”
- You might also like:
- K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN exploring Vancouver ahead of concert (PHOTOS)
- Dua Lipa concertgoers injured after fireworks set off inside Scotiabank Arena (VIDEO)
- John Cena celebrates wedding weekend at exclusive Vancouver club (PHOTO)
As for the rest of the band, some visited local art galleries, stayed cool by taking a dip in a pool or roamed downtown Vancouver.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram