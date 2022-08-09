Born Pink World Tour: K-pop supergroup Blackpink performing in Canada this fall

K-pop fans, you’d better get ready to rock — the Born Pink World Tour is coming, and Blackpink has announced a stop in Canada.

South Korean girl group Blackpink shared the dates on Instagram on Monday.

Their Born Pink World Tour kicks off in October this year and will continue until June next year. But Canada will get to see them earlier than most other stops in their lineup, as they’re coming to Hamilton, Ontario, in November!

The group will be performing for two whole days — November 6 and 7 — in Hamilton. So far, the venues in each city have not been revealed, but you can keep an eye on Blackpink’s Instagram updates to stay in the know when more info drops!

Blackpink – composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – shot to fame in 2016. Their songs have been regulars among TikTok trending sounds since, and they’ve collaborated with other international artists such as Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

While you wait to see them in person, you might want to watch BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, the Netflix documentary on the group members.

Where: Hamilton, Ontario (venue TBA)

Dates: November 6 to 7, 2022

Ticket prices: Not revealed yet