5 must-hit food stalls to check out at Pacific Mall

If you’ve ever been hungry in Markham’s Pacific Mall, it can be overwhelming to decide what to eat with the various food stalls this spot has to offer.

You’re welcomed by the Pacific Heritage Food Court on the second floor, full of food vendors specializing in different Asian cuisines.

Check out this list of the five most popular food stalls in Pacific Mall, aka the largest indoor Asian shopping mall in North America.

Yu Shan Yuan is one woman-owned and operated food vendor stall. She specializes in Chinese-style crepes and prepares the food fresh, made to order. $8 Takoyaki for five pieces and $6 Chinese-style crepes. Cash only.

Address: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Unit C1-230

Phone: 647-338-8118

You can hear this stall from the escalators and see hand-pulled noodles shown in front of the booth. Sun’s Kitchen is famous for its fresh hand-pulled noodles and soup dishes.

Address: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Unit F-05

Phone: 905-947-8463

Kai Kyo Tei

Kai Kyo Tei stall is the closest authentic Japanese onigiri experience in the mall. Delicious, affordable, and made-to-order fresh right in front of you, this place is a no-brainer.

Address: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Unit F-09

Phone: 416-412-1200

This food stall is located by the seating area and gives the nostalgic and authentic experience of eating Asian street food. Of course, you can’t go wrong with $3 curry fishballs.

Address: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Unit N-22/N26

Phone: 416-412-1200

This food stall is owned and operated by a warm and friendly couple. It has become a go-to for many regulars to pick up a bowl for lunch or dinner. Their most popular dish is the tender beef brisket noodle, but there are a handful of other dry noodles and flavourful soup dishes.

Address: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Unit E-220

Phone: 647-489-5550

Pacific Mall

Address: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Markham