Toronto's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is reopening next week

Toronto’s Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is set to open next week as Ontario enters Step 1 of its reopening plan.

A media spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive that the drive-through portion of the show, called Gogh by Car, will once again welcome visitors on June 15.

An opening date for the walk-through portion of the gallery will be announced soon, Suzanne Cheriton said.

Immersive Van Gogh “brings the art of Vincent to life” by engulfing visitors in 600,000 cubic feet of projections that animate the artist’s work.

Toronto was supposed to host the world premiere of the exhibit in May of 2020, but the opening was delayed by COVID-19.

Producers launched Gogh by Car last June in response to pandemic-related public health measures.

Tickets for Gogh by Car are available online now, starting at $94.99 per vehicle. Anyone who has previously purchased one of the time-sensitive tickets can transfer it to a later date.