A new immersive Monet experience is coming to Toronto this summer

Toronto will play host to the world premiere of a new immersive art experience this summer.

Beyond Monet will be brought to life at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on August 5.

Audiences will embark on a “poetic and engaging journey” through the work of Claude Monet, a leading figure of Impressionism.

Through 360° of cinematic imagery, stunning lighting, and a dynamic score, will bring more than 400 of Monet’s breathtaking paintings to life before guests’ astonished eyes.

“This exhibition is beyond anything you’ve seen. It is a truly multi-sensory immersive experience that offers guests a dreamlike, romantic journey through Monet’s world of classics,” said Jeffrey Latimer of producing partner JL Entertainment.

Encompassing more than 50,000 square feet within the MTCC, and using over 100 million pixels, Beyond Monet will be the largest immersive exhibit in the country, producers noted.

Created by Normal Studio and produced by Beyond Exhibitions Inc., the experience will run until October 3.

“This experience is all about guests embarking on a multi-sensory journey with Monet, through his artworks, in search of light,” said Mathieu St. Amaud, the Creative Director of Normal Studio.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $29.99 for children and $39.99 for adults. For every ticket purchased, $1 will go towards the Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour Fellowship.

“Sharing this unique spectacle with Canadians for its world premiere is quite an honour,” Latimer added.