New Toronto crepe shop serves sweet eats and lattes
A French-inspired creperie has opened in Toronto, and they offer savoury and sweet crepes perfect for those on the go.
SAVA crepes & coffee opened up shop back in November at 2674 Yonge Street, north of Eglinton Station and just before Glencairn Avenue.
SAVA crepes & coffee is the brainchild of Sofia Reshetnikova, a barista-turned-crepe extraordinaire.
From logo design to securing a spot, working on renovations to its big reveal, Reshetnikova documented her entire process of opening a shop on Instagram. She now shares tips from her own experience with those in the industry.
As for the menu, Reshetnikov experimented with bold flavours and ingredients to satisfy any craving.
Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, or a little dessert, this spot serves up crepe delicacies like the Veggie Lover Crepe. It features melting brie cheese, roasted pepper, oily avocado, and pesto all wrapped up in a salty buckwheat crepe. It’s sugar- and gluten-free.
More of a sweet tooth? Try Blueberry Forest, made with fresh blueberries, whipped cream cheese and blueberry compote.
They also have a list of drink options, from espresso-based drinks to premium teas. Check out the full menu here.
SAVA crepes & coffee is now open for takeout.
SAVA crepes & coffee
Address: 2674 Yonge Street
Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm
Phone: (647) 344-7555