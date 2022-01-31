Ontario restaurants and bars reopen as COVID-19 measures ease

Ontario restaurants and bars can now welcome guests back indoors as part of the province’s first step to gradually ease public health restrictions due to COVID-19.

As of January 31, restaurant dining rooms, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities can reopen at 50% capacity on Monday after being closed for almost a month.

Social gathering limits have also increased to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Last Thursday, Premier Doug Ford shared details surrounding the fate of Ontario’s restaurants and other closures in an announcement.

“The evidence tells us that the measures we put in place to blunt transmission of Omicron are working,” said Premier Doug Ford.

The next set of restrictions to ease is set for February 21.

“We can be confident that the worst is behind us and that we are now in a position to cautiously and gradually ease public health measures. While February will continue to present its own challenges, given current trends, these are challenges we are confident we can manage.”

You might also like: Here's when you can expect Ontario to lift COVID restrictions

Ontario’s restaurants and bars to remove capacity limits next month

Industry group says new set of COVID-19 rules will "irreparably harm" Ontario restaurants

Restrictions have been in place since January 5, limiting restaurants only to offer takeout and delivery, as well as drive-thru if possible.

The same day the announcement had been made, Restaurants Canada called on the Ontario government to take action in support of the food industry.

They claimed that the new set of rules will “irreparably harm” the industry and that restaurants are not the problem.

Ontario will lift the next set of measures on February 21, 2022