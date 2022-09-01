7 awesome Toronto food events to check out in September

September has seen Toronto’s packed summer food festival calendar rolls over into another month filled with entrainment.

With that in mind, here are Dished’s recommendations for Toronto food events to check out this September.

This wonderful event is back after two years away in celebration of the vibrance of Roncesvalles and the Polish community’s crucial contribution to the neighbourhood. Browse the menus of 40+ participating restaurants cafes and bars, local shops and boutiques, musicians, performers, buskers, bakeries, and beer gardens.

When: Saturday 17 to Sunday 18 September, timings TBD

Where: Roncesvalles Avenue, from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West.

CNE 2022 has gone by in a flash! This week marks the tail end of the festivities, if you haven’t already, don’t miss your chance to dig into treats from 120+ vendors.

When: When: August 19 to September 5

Where: 210 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto, ON

Hours: Weekdays from 10 am to midnight, weekends from 11 am to midnight

Tickets: Ranging from $20 to $75, available here

Set to take place as part of the CNE, in celebration of 100 years since the publication of Ulysses by James Joyce, the Celtic Food Truck Festival will take over Princes Boulevard to offer guests an authentic Celtic experience with music, food, and entertainment.

When: September 1 to 5, 10 am – 12 am, Labour day, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: Exhibition Place, 210 Princes’ Boulevard Tickets: Ranging from $20 to $75, available Ranging from $20 to $75, available here

Brampton Food Truck Festival will take place over three days with 40 Food Trucks whipping up scrumptious eats from all over Canada, alongside local performers, cold beers, and plenty of eating challenges, best of all, admission is free!

When: September 2, 5 to 10 pm; September 3, noon to 10 pm; September 4, noon to 9 pm

Where: Donald M. Gordon Chinguacousy Park — 9050 Bramalea Road, Brampton

AsialiciousTO is Asian cuisine’s answer to Summerlicious. Beginning September 10 and running for two weeks to September 25, with over 100 restaurants participating, including fast food joints, bubble tea, cafes, and food court favourites, it’s going to be truly unmissable.

When: September 10 to September 25

Where: participating restaurants, click here for the full list

This is Smorgusburg’s first summer in Toronto. Having laid down solid roots across the US, it’s Canada’s turn to get a taste of North America’s largest, weekly, open-air market. Boasting a plethora of vendors offering a huge range of cuisines, visitors are sure to be spoiled for choice.

When: Every Saturday from July 23 until September 10, from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East (at the foot of Yonge Street)

Margapalooza, Canada’s largest margarita festival, is back this year at all Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario. The fun summer event is running until September 6 and features up to 22 mouth-watering cocktails with almost 10 new flavours to treat your tastebuds to.

Expect flavours like Salty Pickle, Mango Habanero, Rocket Man with a Rocket Popsicle, Fuzzy Peach, and Churro-rita.

When: Until September 6

Where: Lonestar locations across Ontario