Good food, bad service: A "Karen" themed diner is coming to Toronto

This might be the most out-of-the-box interactive dining experience we’ve heard about in a while!

Karen’s Diner is inspired by the infamous “Karen” character, a slang term typically used to describe someone who is hard to please or complains frequently, and it’s coming to our city.

This winter, Torontonians looking for an unusual thrill can dine out at a restaurant run by “Karens,” as the event organizers describe them.

Although your service is more than likely to be sub-par (in fact, they promise that in the event’s description), it seems like this event is pretty in-demand as only the waitlist for bookings is open right now.

There’s no doubt the classic diner-style food will make the otherwise dreadful experience worth it, so go ahead and order a delicious burger from a disdainful server, or a plate piled high with wings and fries from a staff member who simply refuses to smile.

Moreover, if your name actually is Karen, bring proof because real Karens get a free drink.

If this interesting concept sounds like your cup of tea, make sure you join the free Karen’s Diner waitlist.

Karen’s Diner will be in town until May 2023 and tickets cost $15 per person. For parties larger than four, be sure to book two tables.

The location is TBA, but we’ll keep you posted as details are revealed.

When: Exact dates TBA

Where: TBA

Tickets: Buy online (waitlist only)