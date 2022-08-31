We all could use more laughter in our lives. Good thing that the biggest comedy convention in North America will be in town this September as part of Just For Laughs TORONTO.

The fourth ComedyCON is taking over four venues throughout Meridian Hall and the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts from September 23 to 25.

Just For Laughs TORONTO’s popular daytime series will include celebrity cast panels, podcast recordings, photo, and autograph sessions, and more for comedy fans to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs Toronto (@jfltoronto)

“The inspiration behind this year’s ComedyCON is inclusivity and access,” said Christine Walters, creative director of ComedyCON. “I truly believe there is something for everyone at this festival and this year we are giving even more access to fans through our first-ever photo and autograph alley.

“Fans can actually meet their favourite comedians and creators, in addition to getting the behind-the-scenes stories and Q&A opportunities at our In Conversations, live podcasts, and cast panels.”

ComedyCON features over 50 up-close-and-personal events with dozens of award-winning actors and comedians from across Canada and the world. And according to Walters, more surprises are being programmed right up to the start of the 10th annual festival.

“We are really excited about the breadth and variety of talent,” shared Walters. “From our In Conversation series headlined by the incredible Issa Rae to our hilarious live podcast series anchored by Trixie & Katya’s ‘The Bald & the Beautiful Podcast,’ to our cast panels and screenings led by HBO’s Los Espookys with Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres.

“There will also be multi-comic panels like ‘North Meets South’ and ‘Our Satire, Ourselves’ where top comics will candidly discuss how they bring awareness and understanding to political, racial, and gender-based issues through their comedy. There are many special events to choose from.”



Other highlights of ComedyCON 2022 include comedian, actor, and broadcaster Ali Hassan reading from his new memoir, Is There Bacon In Heaven?, an encore screening of Just For Laughs Eat My Shorts, and conversations with acclaimed and fan-favourite comedians such as Craig Ferguson, Alok Vaid-Menon and Neal Brennan.

Podcast fans will also want to check out the live tapings of Seek Treatment with Catherine Cohen and Pat Regan, Talk Clearlyer with Cipha Sounds and Wil Sylvince, Strictly Beloved with Dino Archie and Marito Lopez, and Obsessed with Sophie Buddle.

“Just For Laughs is all about funny first, so I hope attendees will find joy in getting up close and personal access to comedians who make them laugh harder than anyone else can,” added Walters. “I also hope that attendees and comedians alike will make discoveries by seeing up-and-coming artists they may have never heard of so that they get turned on to new voices too.



“There truly is something for everyone this year between the street festival and CON and the 42. The city of Toronto is going to be glad they came to the party.”

More information on ComedyCON and Just For Laughs 2022 can be found at toronto.hahaha.com.

When: September 22 to October 1, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Toronto

Tickets: All tickets and passes for Just For Laughs Toronto are available online