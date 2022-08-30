EventsNews

Elevate Festival returns to Toronto with star-studded lineup of speakers

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Aug 30 2022, 7:50 pm
Elevate Festival returns to Toronto with star-studded lineup of speakers
Elevate Festival
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
2022 Toronto Dragon Festival

Fri, September 2, 2:00pm

2022 Toronto Dragon Festival
RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival

Fri, September 16, 3:30pm

RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival
Toronto Oktoberfest

Fri, September 30, 5:00pm

Toronto Oktoberfest

The country’s largest technology and arts festival, Elevate, is returning to Toronto from September 20 to September 22 with a world-class lineup of speakers. 

The renowned festival will feature a slew of keynote speakers and panellists, including astronaut Chris Hadfield, tennis champion Venus Williams, Olympic gold medalist Andre de Grasse, sports anchor Kayla Gray, and many more.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elevate (@elevatetechca)

Daily Hive recently spoke with Hadfield, who said Elevate is an opportunity to “bring a bunch of bright people together” in the city he’s proud to call home. 

“People are ready for the exchange of ideas and the interaction with other people, and how that just percolates into new directions in life,” Hadfield told Daily Hive.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elevate (@elevatetechca)

This year’s festival is filled with opportunities to learn, as Hadfield said, to co-create and celebrate all under one roof.

General admission tickets are available for $350, while youth tickets (for those 25 and under) are on sale for $175. 

For a full list of this year’s lineup of speakers, visit the website

The three days of programming will stretch across Design Exchange, Meridian Hall, and the St. Lawrence Centre for Arts in downtown Toronto.

Elevate Festival Toronto 2022

Elevate Festival

The Festival organizer is giving away 20 spots for a private meet-and-greet with Hadfield, with each winner receiving a complimentary general admission pass. The contest runs until September 13 and you can enter here

Elevate Festival

When: September 20 to 22
Where: Design Exchange, Meridian Hall, and St. Lawrence Centre for Arts
Price: $175 and up, available here

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ Listed
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.