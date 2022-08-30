Elevate Festival returns to Toronto with star-studded lineup of speakers

The country’s largest technology and arts festival, Elevate, is returning to Toronto from September 20 to September 22 with a world-class lineup of speakers.

The renowned festival will feature a slew of keynote speakers and panellists, including astronaut Chris Hadfield, tennis champion Venus Williams, Olympic gold medalist Andre de Grasse, sports anchor Kayla Gray, and many more.

Daily Hive recently spoke with Hadfield, who said Elevate is an opportunity to “bring a bunch of bright people together” in the city he’s proud to call home.

“People are ready for the exchange of ideas and the interaction with other people, and how that just percolates into new directions in life,” Hadfield told Daily Hive.

This year’s festival is filled with opportunities to learn, as Hadfield said, to co-create and celebrate all under one roof.

General admission tickets are available for $350, while youth tickets (for those 25 and under) are on sale for $175.

For a full list of this year’s lineup of speakers, visit the website.

The three days of programming will stretch across Design Exchange, Meridian Hall, and the St. Lawrence Centre for Arts in downtown Toronto.

The Festival organizer is giving away 20 spots for a private meet-and-greet with Hadfield, with each winner receiving a complimentary general admission pass. The contest runs until September 13 and you can enter here.

Elevate Festival

When: September 20 to 22

Where: Design Exchange, Meridian Hall, and St. Lawrence Centre for Arts

Price: $175 and up, available here