Considering how it costs a small fortune to fill up the tank these days, it wouldn’t be surprising for most of us to think twice when it comes to making weekend plans that involves long car rides.

Luckily, just in time for the summer, Metrolinx has announced that it’s set to add more GO Bus routes and additional stops.

Starting this Saturday, June 25, you can hop on a bus for a day trip to these popular destinations.

Thrill-seekers can take a GO Bus to Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan where you can make your way through all of the park’s rollercoasters. Check out our ranking of the best and the worst rollercoasters here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Wonderland (@canadaswonderland)

Then head to St. Jacobs Market in Woolwich, where you can go antiquing or stock up on local produce. Check our guide for what to see, eat, and buy while you’re there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Abdulkarim 🇧🇭 (@mak_fotografie)

Speaking of shopping, you won’t need to worry about navigating traffic and looking for parking because GO Buses will be stopping at Toronto Premium Outlets. Shop for brands like lululemon, Balenciaga, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Nike, and many more at a fraction of the price.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Premium Outlets (@toronto_po)

According to Metrolinx, you can expect more schedule changes and increased bus service starting this weekend.

Check the GO Transit site for bus routes, schedules, as well as ticket information. Masks on vehicles and stations are optional but welcome.