Here's a sneak peek of the delicious eats at Taste of Asia food fest this weekend
Canada’s largest Asian food festival is coming to Markham this weekend and you better bring your appetite.
Taste of Asia, a massive free event happening at Kennedy & Steeles from June 24 to 26, will welcome thousands of visitors for exciting live entertainment, culturally diverse activities, and delicious food.
In fact, there will be over 100 street food, bubble tea, drink booths, games, and performances to check out. So bring some friends to make a day of it!
View this post on Instagram
The annual event, hosted by the Federation of Chinese Canadians in Markham (FCCM), the Association of Progressive Muslims of Canada (APMC), and the City of Markham, was first introduced in 2003.
Taste of Asia has partnered up with AsialiciousTO Carnival and food delivery company Fantuan in 2002 to bring more Asian cuisine to the fest.
View this post on Instagram
Dished got the scoop on some of the amazing food and drink vendors that will be participating this year, and trust us, you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.
From bubble tea to hot pot, here are just a few of the delicious things you’ll find at Taste of Asia this weekend.
View this post on Instagram
Top Must-Try Food and Dessert:
- Tornado Fries
- Golden Bubbles
- Roji Monster Ice Cream
- Muzi Desserts
- BBQ Squid
- JSX Grilled Fish & Noodles
- Yonghe
- Tofu Village
- Saiko Tako Takoyaki
- Liu Yi Shou Hot Pot
- ChungChun Rice Dog
View this post on Instagram
Top Must-Try Drinks
- Ben Gong’s Tea
- Chatime
- M Cha Bar
- Hey Sugar
- lOOCHA%
- Hey Sugar
- CoCo
- Nam Wan Thai Cafe
- Tropic Love
Fantuan Delivery is hosting an extended Online Taste of Asia for one month. Discover more of the best Asian cuisines in your neighbourhood, including Chinese, Japanese, or Korean dishes.
Taste of Asia
When: June 24 from 5 pm to 11 pm, June 25 from 11 am to 11 pm, and June 26 from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Markham
Admission: Free
With files from Karen Doradea
Community Partnership Content