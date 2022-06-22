Canada’s largest Asian food festival is coming to Markham this weekend and you better bring your appetite.

Taste of Asia, a massive free event happening at Kennedy & Steeles from June 24 to 26, will welcome thousands of visitors for exciting live entertainment, culturally diverse activities, and delicious food.

In fact, there will be over 100 street food, bubble tea, drink booths, games, and performances to check out. So bring some friends to make a day of it!

The annual event, hosted by the Federation of Chinese Canadians in Markham (FCCM), the Association of Progressive Muslims of Canada (APMC), and the City of Markham, was first introduced in 2003.

Taste of Asia has partnered up with AsialiciousTO Carnival and food delivery company Fantuan in 2002 to bring more Asian cuisine to the fest.

Dished got the scoop on some of the amazing food and drink vendors that will be participating this year, and trust us, you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.

From bubble tea to hot pot, here are just a few of the delicious things you’ll find at Taste of Asia this weekend.

Top Must-Try Food and Dessert:

Tornado Fries

Golden Bubbles

Roji Monster Ice Cream

Muzi Desserts

BBQ Squid

JSX Grilled Fish & Noodles

Yonghe

Tofu Village

Saiko Tako Takoyaki

Liu Yi Shou Hot Pot

ChungChun Rice Dog

Top Must-Try Drinks

Ben Gong’s Tea

Chatime

M Cha Bar

Hey Sugar

lOOCHA%

CoCo

Nam Wan Thai Cafe

Tropic Love

Fantuan Delivery is hosting an extended Online Taste of Asia for one month. Discover more of the best Asian cuisines in your neighbourhood, including Chinese, Japanese, or Korean dishes.

When: June 24 from 5 pm to 11 pm, June 25 from 11 am to 11 pm, and June 26 from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Markham

Admission: Free

With files from Karen Doradea