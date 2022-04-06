This massive year-round market is less than two hours out of Toronto

Dreaming of a little escape from the city? A retreat to someplace new — not too far from Toronto — but far enough to immerse yourself in rural Ontario? We hear you.

For this exact reason, St. Jacobs Market District in Woolwich needs to be on your radar. Getting here is easy, and the drive takes less than two hours, meaning you could happily visit on a whim this weekend if the mood is right.

What makes the district a must-visit? For starters, it’s home to St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market — Canada’s largest year-round outdoor farmers’ market — filled with vendor stalls selling fresh fruits and vegetables, among a trove of other offerings, including cheese, meats, international foods, retail products, and items handcrafted by artisans.

The market’s expanse covers three main buildings in addition to its outdoor space, and it’s not uncommon to see more than 300 vendor stalls in action at any time. Suffice it to say, the options are plentiful for everything from food to gift shopping, and you may even find gems you wouldn’t see in the city.

Food, glorious food, is just the beginning

If you’re like us, chances are you would drive for a lot longer than an hour or two to find truly authentic culinary and cultural experiences. And whatever you crave, you’ll most likely find it at the market.

In terms of food, there are a lot of choices: fresh apple fritters, Oktoberfest sausages, handmade European-style schnitzel, corn-wrapped vegan tamales, Portuguese desserts, Vietnamese cuisine, and gözleme — traditional Turkish street food — to name some of the many options. Feeling adventurous? The frosted-flake-coated deep-fried ‘chicken on a stick’ is worth trying.

During the growing season, the outdoor market hosts 150 farmers and artisans. It’s a go-to for finding fresh, local fruits and vegetables. Enjoy beets, arugula, and strawberries in June; beans, tomatoes, sweet corn, and potatoes in July; apples, carrots, and squash in August; and garlic, apples, and pumpkins in September and October. The best part? You can connect with the farmers and makers directly, ask questions, and share tips — an experience you don’t often find in Ontario.

Beyond the mouthwatering eats and aisles upon aisles of vibrantly coloured produce, you’ll find local artisans selling unique handmade goods like bath products, jewellery, woodwork creations, and more. In the summer months, families can greet farm animals, check out carnival rides, or hop on the heritage railway line to visit St. Jacobs.

Also on-site, you’ll find Market Road Antiques — an antique store featuring over 100 antique stalls brimming with treasures from the ages, including era-specific furniture, glassware, kitschy collectibles, fine estate jewellery, and more.

A market destination transformed

History runs deep at St. Jacobs Market District. Home to the largest population of Old Order Mennonites in Canada, the market gives a truly rural experience. It originally began as the ‘Stockyard Farmers’ Market’ back in 1952, where farmers would come to exchange their livestock and eventually began bringing their produce. Today, there’s still a significant number of Mennonite farmers at the market, selling products like tree-tapped maple syrup and fresh cheese curds.

Since the market’s humble beginnings, the site has grown and developed quite substantially. The most exciting change yet is to come, however. Last year, to establish the area as a true market district, the market’s owners partnered with Stockyards Beverage Co., a local restaurant group, to redevelop the site across the street from the market into a craft brewery, coffee roaster, and event space. The renovated 70,000 sq ft space is slated to begin construction this summer.

Seasonal, getaway-worthy events

In the fall of 2021, the market hosted its first-ever Holiday Sip ‘n Shop Night Market and it was a huge success — thus igniting the advent of more events that the district is set to host this year, which makes the perfect reason to plan a trip to St. Jacobs.

There’s something for everyone, with a Strawberry Social Night Market in June, celebrating all things strawberry; a Harvest Hoedown in September, featuring live country music, craft beer sampling, and line-dancing lessons; and a second Holiday Sip ‘n Shop event taking place later in the fall, where you can revel in the spirit of the season.

The beauty of day-tripping to St. Jacobs is that you can accomplish it all in one visit, and with five hotels close to the Market District, you have the option to turn a day trip into an impromptu weekend getaway or longer.

If you’re curious about everything happening at St. Jacobs Market District, check out stjacobsmarket.com and sign up for the newsletter via the homepage to get the latest event updates. Doesn’t now seem like the right time for some rural repose? We think so.

Address: 878 Weber Street North, Woolwich

Hours:

Tuesday (mid-June to Labour Day): 8 am to 3 pm

Thursday: 8 am to 3 pm

Saturday: 7 am to 3:30 pm

Address: 845 Weber Street North, Woolwich

Hours: