9 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: June 24 to 26
Get ready to party! There’s a bunch of music festivals and concerts to choose from so be prepared to dance your socks (or sandals) off
If you’ve worked up an appetite then choose from a range of delicious options during the Pinoy Night Market then order yourself a Hot Pot tower at Taste of Asia. And, of course, there’s the highly anticipated return of Pride Parade.
Have a blast and stay hydrated, Toronto!
Go to the Pride Parade
What: After two long years, celebrations are in full swing this weekend during the Toronto Pride Parade. This weekend, the parade will kick off at Bloor and Church Street with floats and over 200,000 marchers making their way down Yonge Street where it will wrap up at Yonge-Dundas Square.
When: June 26
Time: 2 pm to 6 pm
Where: Yonge Street. Check here for the map
Go to a Filipino food festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Order a barbecue on a stick and savour a weekend of deliciousness during the Pinoy Night Market. Try a variety of Filipino street food then sit down for an epic kamayan feast for $50 per person.
When: June 24 to 26
Time: Friday 4 pm to 12 am, Saturday 4 pm to 12 am, Sunday 4 pm to 10 pm
Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 500 Progress Avenue
Price: $9.62, tickets available here
Attend a jazz concert or several
View this post on Instagram
What: Calling all jazz fans! TD Toronto Jazz Fest is back for its 35th year with a star-studded line-up including performers such as Gregory Porter, Les Filles de Illighadad, Michael Kaeshammer, and Smokey Robinson.
When: June 24 to July 3
Where: Various venues
Sample Asian cuisine
What: With hundreds of vendors participating this year, you can expect a head-spinning array of street eats during Taste of Asia, as well as live performances and ceremonies that will also be broadcast live. We can’t wait to try the Instagram-worthy hotpot and fruit tea tower.
When: June 24 to 26
Time: Friday 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Kennedy Road and Steeles
Price: Free admission
Get dancing
View this post on Instagram
What: Grab your friends and head to this two-day party at Sugar Beach. Check out SugarLand’s Aqua and Let There Be House, which will feature an amazing line-up of performers such as Mark Knight, The Shapeshifters, Ultra Naté, and more.
When: June 25 to 26
Time: 3 pm
Where: Sugar Beach, 11 Dockside Drive
Price: $107.31
Enter an infinity room
View this post on Instagram
What: You’ll be in complete awe at Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room – Let’s Survive Forever” at the AGO. The Japanese contemporary artist is famous for her stunning mind-bending installations featuring mirrors, lights, and playful prints.
Time: Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Friday 10:30 am to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday closed
Where: AGO, 317 Dundas Street West
Price: $25
Go to a street fair
What: Go shopping! Support vendors, artisans, and various community organizations during the Pride StreetFair, which will take place at Church Street and Wellesley. In addition to a chance to meet local vendors, there’s also going to be a wellness zone, Art zone, and food zone.
When: June 24 to 26
Time: Friday 7 pm to 12 am, Saturday 12 pm to 12 am, Sunday 12 pm to 11 pm
Where: Festival Grounds, Church Street and Wellesley
Party like it’s the ’90s
View this post on Instagram
What: Dance all night long during ’90s Nostalgia’s Electric Circus. Don’t miss Freestyle Fridays and Divas & Drag Queens, two pride-themed shows that will feature artists like Stevie B, Cover Girls, and Trinere, as well as a divas line-up that includes Robin S, Laraw, and Rêve.
When: June 24 to 25
Time: Friday 6 pm, Saturday 3 pm
Where: Improve Canada, 7250 Keele Street, Vaughan
Price: Varies. Check here for tickets
Rock out with Our Lady Peace
View this post on Instagram
What: Get ready to rock! Popular for hits like “Somewhere Out There” and “Superman’s Dead” Canadian group Our Lady Peace will be bringing down the house at Massey Hall this Friday.
When: June 24
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Massey Hall
Price: From $71.64