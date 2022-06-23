9 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: June 24 to 26

Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress: AN EPIC NEW IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Get ready to party! There’s a bunch of music festivals and concerts to choose from so be prepared to dance your socks (or sandals) off

If you’ve worked up an appetite then choose from a range of delicious options during the Pinoy Night Market then order yourself a Hot Pot tower at Taste of Asia. And, of course, there’s the highly anticipated return of Pride Parade.

Have a blast and stay hydrated, Toronto!

What: After two long years, celebrations are in full swing this weekend during the Toronto Pride Parade. This weekend, the parade will kick off at Bloor and Church Street with floats and over 200,000 marchers making their way down Yonge Street where it will wrap up at Yonge-Dundas Square.

When: June 26

Time: 2 pm to 6 pm

Where: Yonge Street. Check here for the map

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STREET EATS MARKET™ (@streeteatsmarket)

What: Order a barbecue on a stick and savour a weekend of deliciousness during the Pinoy Night Market. Try a variety of Filipino street food then sit down for an epic kamayan feast for $50 per person.

When: June 24 to 26

Time: Friday 4 pm to 12 am, Saturday 4 pm to 12 am, Sunday 4 pm to 10 pm

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 500 Progress Avenue

Price: $9.62, tickets available here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TD Toronto Jazz Festival (@torontojazzfest)

What: Calling all jazz fans! TD Toronto Jazz Fest is back for its 35th year with a star-studded line-up including performers such as Gregory Porter, Les Filles de Illighadad, Michael Kaeshammer, and Smokey Robinson.

When: June 24 to July 3

Where: Various venues

What: With hundreds of vendors participating this year, you can expect a head-spinning array of street eats during Taste of Asia, as well as live performances and ceremonies that will also be broadcast live. We can’t wait to try the Instagram-worthy hotpot and fruit tea tower.

When: June 24 to 26

Time: Friday 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Kennedy Road and Steeles

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISM EVENTS GROUP (@prismeventsgroup)

What: Grab your friends and head to this two-day party at Sugar Beach. Check out SugarLand’s Aqua and Let There Be House, which will feature an amazing line-up of performers such as Mark Knight, The Shapeshifters, Ultra Naté, and more.

When: June 25 to 26

Time: 3 pm

Where: Sugar Beach, 11 Dockside Drive

Price: $107.31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yayoikusama (@yayoikusama_)

What: You’ll be in complete awe at Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room – Let’s Survive Forever” at the AGO. The Japanese contemporary artist is famous for her stunning mind-bending installations featuring mirrors, lights, and playful prints.

Time: Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Friday 10:30 am to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday closed

Where: AGO, 317 Dundas Street West

Price: $25

What: Go shopping! Support vendors, artisans, and various community organizations during the Pride StreetFair, which will take place at Church Street and Wellesley. In addition to a chance to meet local vendors, there’s also going to be a wellness zone, Art zone, and food zone.

When: June 24 to 26

Time: Friday 7 pm to 12 am, Saturday 12 pm to 12 am, Sunday 12 pm to 11 pm

Where: Festival Grounds, Church Street and Wellesley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90’s Nostalgia (@90snostalgia.ca)

What: Dance all night long during ’90s Nostalgia’s Electric Circus. Don’t miss Freestyle Fridays and Divas & Drag Queens, two pride-themed shows that will feature artists like Stevie B, Cover Girls, and Trinere, as well as a divas line-up that includes Robin S, Laraw, and Rêve.

When: June 24 to 25

Time: Friday 6 pm, Saturday 3 pm

Where: Improve Canada, 7250 Keele Street, Vaughan

Price: Varies. Check here for tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Lady Peace (@ourladypeace)

What: Get ready to rock! Popular for hits like “Somewhere Out There” and “Superman’s Dead” Canadian group Our Lady Peace will be bringing down the house at Massey Hall this Friday.

When: June 24

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Massey Hall

Price: From $71.64