There's going to be free parking in Toronto this long weekend

There’s going to be free parking in Toronto on Victoria Day.

The Toronto Police Service said its Parking Enforcement Unit will not be enforcing several on-street parking bylaws on May 24, including pay-and-display or metered areas.

Officers will also not be ticketing those who park in rush-hour routes or where there are posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations.

Ticketing will continue to be enforced in all other areas and for all other parking offences, police said.

So whether you’re going to get vaccinated or heading to the park with your household, parking tickets are one thing you won’t have to worry about this long weekend.