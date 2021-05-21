Toronto in for "hot and humid" start to Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto is in for a scorching long weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of “hot and humid conditions” expected on Friday.

According to the weather authority, temperatures will reach nearly 31°C today, dipping to a minimum of 20°C tonight.

“These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” Environment Canada warns.

People are advised to drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty, to dress for the weather, and to spend a few hours each day in a cool place.

The city is in for more blazing temperatures throughout the Victoria Day long weekend.

Mainly cloudy skies and a high of 29°C are in the forecast for Saturday, and there’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The city will cool down slightly on Sunday, with temperatures hovering around 23°C. As with Saturday, there’s a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Sunshine should return by Monday, with a high of 18°C in the forecast.

Enjoy the heat and stay safe, Toronto!