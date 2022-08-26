Weekend GO Trains from Toronto to Niagara Falls will now run all year

Weekend trips to Niagara Falls will soon involve a lot less traffic.

The Government of Ontario is resuming year-round weekend GO Train service between Union Station and Niagara Falls this fall.

The service will include two daily roundtrips, offering Torontonians a faster, more direct trip to one of Canada’s top tourist destinations.

“Niagara Falls is a world-class tourist venue and draws millions of visitors each year from all over the globe,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“Bringing back GO service 365 days a year will make it easier for everyone to access this incredible destination and will boost local businesses all across this region. Our government is getting it done for transit riders across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”

The seasonal route was supposed to end for the year on October 15. Originally introduced in 2019, weekend service between Union and the Falls was dropped during the pandemic amid “unprecedented drops in ridership.”

Before COVID-19, Niagara Falls attracted more than 12 million visitors yearly. The region’s $1.8 billion tourism sector accounts for nearly 23,000 jobs.

In addition to the weekend rail service, GO Transit operates one peak train trip from Union to Niagara on weekdays and hourly weekend bus service from Burlington to Niagara.

“Along with one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, Niagara region is home to hundreds of tourist attractions,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport.

“With more GO rail service from Toronto, visitors and residents can easily plan a Niagara adventure and experience the beauty and excitement of the area – all just a short train ride away.”